Rock County man charged with 8 counts of child pornography

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old man was taken to the Rock County jail Wednesday morning after being investigated for images of child sex abuse.

Aaron Myhre, of Orfordville, Wis. faces eight counts of possession of child pornography. Rock County Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of S. Center St. in Orfordville for evidence in violation of Wisconsin State Statute Chapter 948, Crimes Against Children.

Myhre is being held at the Rock County jail until his court appearance at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 30.

