Advertisement

Missing Rockford woman’s van found abandoned, police continue to search

Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was last seen driving her vehicle Monday evening. Her vehicle was later...
Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was last seen driving her vehicle Monday evening. Her vehicle was later found abandoned.(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and community members search for a 68-year-old Rockford woman after her vehicle was found abandoned Tuesday night.

Sharry Crenshaw, 68, of Rockford was last seen driving her vehicle on Monday evening in the 900 block of Montague Rd.

The vehicle, a gold Plymouth minivan, was found abandoned in the 1400 block of Michigan Ave. just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police tweeted about the missing woman around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with a news release and photo of Sharry:

Sharry is described as a white female, 68-years-old, 5′ 0″, 120 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details may be provided at a later date.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sharry Crenshaw, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois primary elections 2022
Illinois Primary Election results
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash
Motorcycle driver dies following rollover accident in Freeport
A fatal crash lands one truck driver behind bars.
Aggravated distracted driving death results in Rockford arrest
Overnight crash in Stephenson County kills driver, injures passenger

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Strong community ties anchor this domestic survivor shelter in Stephenson County.
Local survivor shelter celebrates 40 years of community support
Dale Simpson will assume the role of Acting Fire Marshal until a permanent replacement for...
Illinois State Fire Marshal announces retirement
Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman dies after explosion in Lena, man in critical condition