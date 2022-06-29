Missing Rockford woman’s van found abandoned, police continue to search

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and community members search for a 68-year-old Rockford woman after her vehicle was found abandoned Tuesday night.

Sharry Crenshaw, 68, of Rockford was last seen driving her vehicle on Monday evening in the 900 block of Montague Rd.

The vehicle, a gold Plymouth minivan, was found abandoned in the 1400 block of Michigan Ave. just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police tweeted about the missing woman around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with a news release and photo of Sharry:

RELEASE: Public Assistance Needed to Locate Missing Rockford Woman pic.twitter.com/6FFQgzqGFK — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 29, 2022

Sharry is described as a white female, 68-years-old, 5′ 0″, 120 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details may be provided at a later date.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sharry Crenshaw, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

