Missing Rockford woman found dead, investigation underway

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement is investigating after a missing Rockford woman was found dead early Thursday morning.

“We are waiting on the police report, and are continuing the search for anyone who may have seen her with anyone on Monday of this week,” a family member confirmed to 23 News.

Sharry’s body was found near the area of S. Pierpont Avenue and Crowley Street near Carlson Nelles Park in Rockford.

Rockford police say the investigation into Sharry’s case is ongoing in partnership with Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies.

While the search for a 68-year-old Sharry Crenshaw is over, there is still more to be revealed about her disappearance after her vehicle was found abandoned Tuesday night.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed they were dispatched to 3600 Crowley Street on Wednesday, where Sharry was found. They are continuing to investigate her death while they await autopsy results.

Sharry was last seen driving her vehicle on Monday evening in the 900 block of Montague Rd., reportedly in the area of her residence. Sharry’s vehicle, a gold Plymouth minivan, was found abandoned in the 1400 block of Michigan Ave. just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police tweeted about the missing woman around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with a news release and photo of Sharry:

Additional details about the investigation are not being released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD) or the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400.

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

