McCombie secures GOP spot in 89th district race for Illinois House

State Rep. Tony McCombie has held a seat in the Illinois House since 2017. This year, she's...
State Rep. Tony McCombie has held a seat in the Illinois House since 2017. This year, she's running as the GOP candidate for newly drawn 89th District.(State Rep. Tony McCombie)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNA, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Tony McCombie has secured her place on the ballot as a Republican candidate for the newly drawn Illinois State Representative in the 89th District, defeating Victoria Onorato.

McCombie had plenty of support, including endorsement from Republican House Leader, Jim Durkin. She was first elected to serve the 71st Illinois House District in 2017.

“I am humbled by the welcome I have received and truly honored to have the support of so many who work every day to make our communities better. I believe in the values of the new district – integrity, service, faith, and freedom,” said McCombie. “I look forward to earning the support of the 89th House District and will continue to represent the good people of the 71st and will focus on the important issues.”

McCombie cites education, job growth, ethics reform, restoring public safety and strong constituent service as her top priorities. The Illinois 89th House District encompasses all of Carroll and Jo Daviess Counties and parts of Boone, DeKalb, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties.

