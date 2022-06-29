Local survivor shelter celebrates 40 years of community support

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Helping others is the most important job in America, and VOICES of Stephenson County prides themselves on making life-changing help available to the community for the last 40 years.

To celebrate this achievement, VOICES is throwing a fun, family-friendly event from 11 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at Freeport’s Lincoln Mall parking lot.

Come for a light lunch, games, door prizes and history displays. Organizers say they have a backup plan to move indoors in case of rain.

“It is important to commemorate and celebrate this milestone because, throughout its history, VOICES has adapted and evolved as the needs of our survivors have changed,” said Beth Maskell, VOICES executive director. “We are looking forward to the next 40 years and beyond and are excited to celebrate with the community.”

The first 50 children in attendance will receive free admission to the Children’s Hands-On Museum in the mall, featuring a special prevention education program aimed at kindergarten-age children.

VOICES started as part of the YWCA in 1982 with a focus of serving survivors of domestic violence. It emerged as a separate organization in 2005 under the name VOICES DV. Over time, the organization developed a relationship with the community for assisting survivors of sexual assault and abuse.

In 2021, VOICES made history by opening the first shelter in Stephenson County dedicated solely to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Check out their official website for more information on services or volunteer opportunities.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.