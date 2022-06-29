Advertisement

John Cabello Republican front runner of Illinois House 90th District

As a former lawmaker, Cabello says he has unfinished business he hopes to tackle again in Springfield.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - John Cabello is the front runner Republican candidate for the Illinois House 90th District. Cabello ran against Roscoe Village President and Republican Mark Szula.

As a former lawmaker, Cabello says he has unfinished business he hopes to tackle again in Springfield. Cabello celebrated the victory in Machesney Park at Crazy Times Pub & Grub with friends, family and other local city officials.

“I couldn’t let somebody that was pretending to be a Republican run unopposed so that is one of the reasons, the other reasons is you know for me is the we love the criminals act that they passed, they refused to let me speak on that bill back in 2021 so I have some unfinished business to attend to,” Cabello said.

Cabello currently runs unopposed for the 90th District seat. The general election is Nov. 8.

