Woman dies after explosion in Lena, man in critical condition

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Almost a week after a bonfire got out of control, a woman is dead and a man is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Jo Daviess County deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call just before midnight on Saturday, June 18 for a report of an explosion and fire at a rural residence on East Greenvale Road in Lena.

When they arrived, they found Taylor Musser of Lena and Brian Musser, Jr. of Eleroy suffering from severe burns.

Both were airlifted for medical care, and on June 24, Taylor Musser died from her injuries. Brian is still hospitalized in critical condition.

Deputies say the incident is still under investigation, however preliminary reports say the explosion happened when a fuel barrel was placed on a bonfire.

