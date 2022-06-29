Advertisement

Woman dies after explosion in Lena, man in critical condition

Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office
Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Almost a week after a bonfire got out of control, a woman is dead and a man is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Jo Daviess County deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call just before midnight on Saturday, June 18 for a report of an explosion and fire at a rural residence on East Greenvale Road in Lena.

When they arrived, they found Taylor Musser of Lena and Brian Musser, Jr. of Eleroy suffering from severe burns.

Both were airlifted for medical care, and on June 24, Taylor Musser died from her injuries. Brian is still hospitalized in critical condition.

Deputies say the incident is still under investigation, however preliminary reports say the explosion happened when a fuel barrel was placed on a bonfire.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois primary elections 2022
Illinois Primary Election results
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash
Motorcycle driver dies following rollover accident in Freeport
A fatal crash lands one truck driver behind bars.
Aggravated distracted driving death results in Rockford arrest
Overnight crash in Stephenson County kills driver, injures passenger

Latest News

Dale Simpson will assume the role of Acting Fire Marshal until a permanent replacement for...
Illinois State Fire Marshal announces retirement
Syverson's time in Springfield isn't up yet as he'll continue representing the 35th district in...
State Sen. Dave Syverson defeats challenger Eli Nicolosi in 35th District race
King wins the spot for 17th District Representative Republican Race
Esther Joy King earns GOP win for 17th Congressional District
Voters took to the polls for the June 28 primary to cast their ballots for candidates and...
State politicians shared primary ballot with important issues on Tuesday