Advertisement

Iowa man arrested on felony drug charges in Stockton

Arrested
Arrested(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man originally from Iowa faces several felony drug charges after being pulled over in rural Stockton Monday night.

Cordero J. Davis, 35, was arrested just after 8:30 p.m. Monday near Route 20 and S. Scout Camp Road during a traffic stop for a lane violation.

It was during the stop that law enforcement developed probable cause and eventually found more than 900 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than 1,500 grams of suspected cannabis, 50 grams of suspected heroin, eight grams of suspected cocaine and a large amount of cash.

During the stop, Davis gave a false name and birthday to Jo Daviess County deputies, then later told deputies his real name and information which revealed to law enforcement an outstanding warrant for a narcotics violation in Cook County.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois primary elections 2022
Illinois Primary Election results
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash
Motorcycle driver dies following rollover accident in Freeport
A fatal crash lands one truck driver behind bars.
Aggravated distracted driving death results in Rockford arrest
Overnight crash in Stephenson County kills driver, injures passenger

Latest News

Dale Simpson will assume the role of Acting Fire Marshal until a permanent replacement for...
Illinois State Fire Marshal announces retirement
Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman dies after explosion in Lena, man in critical condition
Syverson's time in Springfield isn't up yet as he'll continue representing the 35th district in...
State Sen. Dave Syverson defeats challenger Eli Nicolosi in 35th District race
King wins the spot for 17th District Representative Republican Race
Esther Joy King earns GOP win for 17th Congressional District