Iowa man arrested on felony drug charges in Stockton

STOCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man originally from Iowa faces several felony drug charges after being pulled over in rural Stockton Monday night.

Cordero J. Davis, 35, was arrested just after 8:30 p.m. Monday near Route 20 and S. Scout Camp Road during a traffic stop for a lane violation.

It was during the stop that law enforcement developed probable cause and eventually found more than 900 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than 1,500 grams of suspected cannabis, 50 grams of suspected heroin, eight grams of suspected cocaine and a large amount of cash.

During the stop, Davis gave a false name and birthday to Jo Daviess County deputies, then later told deputies his real name and information which revealed to law enforcement an outstanding warrant for a narcotics violation in Cook County.

The incident is currently under investigation.

