Illinois State Fire Marshal announces retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - After seven years as the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Matt Perez announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of this month.

Perez served over 37 years in the public safety field, beginning his career in the fire service before joining the Aurora Fire Department for 27 years.

Dale Simpson will assume the role of Acting Fire Marshal until a permanent replacement for Perez is named.

“Matt Perez has been an outstanding Fire Marshal for all of Illinois, serving through administrations on both sides of the aisle and championing districts urban and rural alike,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “His decades in service offer an example in excellence for public servants across government, and while I’m sad to see him leave, his mark on the Fire Marshal’s office will long outlast his time in office thanks to his leadership and mentorship. I wish Matt Perez all the best in retirement – he has earned it well.”

While serving as State Fire Marshal, Perez oversaw several innovative programs to help volunteer firefighters, who provide coverage to over 70% of the state, including programs that addressed hazards faced by firefighters including carcinogen exposure reduction and firefighter mental health.

“Serving as State Fire Marshal has been a true honor. Working together with the 14-fire service organizations to make our firefighters safer and more efficient has been very rewarding,” said Perez. “Although the COVID pandemic has been challenging, it has united us as a fire service community and reaffirmed that Illinois is home to the best fire service in the nation. I wish you all the best and I know you will all continue to accomplish amazing things! The State Fire Marshal’s Office is filled with caring, amazing people who go about their jobs with pride. I am lucky to have worked with so many great people that have made Illinois safer for our residents and visitors.”

