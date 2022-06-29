Advertisement

Illinois State Fire Marshal announces retirement

Dale Simpson will assume the role of Acting Fire Marshal until a permanent replacement for...
Dale Simpson will assume the role of Acting Fire Marshal until a permanent replacement for Perez is named.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - After seven years as the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Matt Perez announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of this month.

Perez served over 37 years in the public safety field, beginning his career in the fire service before joining the Aurora Fire Department for 27 years.

Dale Simpson will assume the role of Acting Fire Marshal until a permanent replacement for Perez is named.

“Matt Perez has been an outstanding Fire Marshal for all of Illinois, serving through administrations on both sides of the aisle and championing districts urban and rural alike,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “His decades in service offer an example in excellence for public servants across government, and while I’m sad to see him leave, his mark on the Fire Marshal’s office will long outlast his time in office thanks to his leadership and mentorship. I wish Matt Perez all the best in retirement – he has earned it well.”

While serving as State Fire Marshal, Perez oversaw several innovative programs to help volunteer firefighters, who provide coverage to over 70% of the state, including programs that addressed hazards faced by firefighters including carcinogen exposure reduction and firefighter mental health.

“Serving as State Fire Marshal has been a true honor. Working together with the 14-fire service organizations to make our firefighters safer and more efficient has been very rewarding,” said Perez. “Although the COVID pandemic has been challenging, it has united us as a fire service community and reaffirmed that Illinois is home to the best fire service in the nation. I wish you all the best and I know you will all continue to accomplish amazing things! The State Fire Marshal’s Office is filled with caring, amazing people who go about their jobs with pride. I am lucky to have worked with so many great people that have made Illinois safer for our residents and visitors.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois primary elections 2022
Illinois Primary Election results
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash
Motorcycle driver dies following rollover accident in Freeport
A fatal crash lands one truck driver behind bars.
Aggravated distracted driving death results in Rockford arrest
Overnight crash in Stephenson County kills driver, injures passenger

Latest News

Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman dies after explosion in Lena, man in critical condition
Syverson's time in Springfield isn't up yet as he'll continue representing the 35th district in...
State Sen. Dave Syverson defeats challenger Eli Nicolosi in 35th District race
King wins the spot for 17th District Representative Republican Race
Esther Joy King earns GOP win for 17th Congressional District
Voters took to the polls for the June 28 primary to cast their ballots for candidates and...
State politicians shared primary ballot with important issues on Tuesday