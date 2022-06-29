Advertisement

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday.

Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.

In the race for Illinois Governor, a handful of conservatives square off for the Republican nomination, including state senator Darren Bailey and City of Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. Meanwhile, current governor JB Pritzker faces Army veteran and nurse Beverly Miles for the Democratic nomination.

Primary elections give voters the opportunity to decide who should ultimately be nominated by each political party to run in the general election.

