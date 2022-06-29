Advertisement

If he wins, Brad Fritts could be the first State Rep. born after 2000

Fritts focuses on pro-life values and wants to center on public safety, eliminating fraud and protecting gun rights for American citizens.
Bradley Fritts 2022
Bradley Fritts 2022(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Brad Fritts has been an active member in his community his whole life, and on Tuesday night, he became the Republican nominee for State Representative in the 74th district.

The Newman Central Catholic High School grad took 58% of the vote against Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano . For a 22-year-old, that’s a pretty big accomplishment. The Illinois 74th District seat is currently held by Daniel Swanson (R).

If Fritts wins in November, he could become the first State Representative to be born after 2000.

