Getting to know Steve Stovall, Republican nominee for Stephenson County Sheriff

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Steve Stovall’s first hurdle was to beat Lamar Hail to secure the Republican nomination for Stephenson County Sheriff. Since no Democrat ran, Stovall will run unopposed in November unless a write-in or independent joins the race.

“As the numbers came in it was very humbling to see the amount of people that actually voted this year and the overwhelming support that I received,” Stovall told 23 News.

With 28 years experience in law enforcement, Stovall says he’s prepared for this moment.

“I’ve had the patrol experience, the investigative experience, the narcotics experience, and now as of late the last 8 years I have the administrative experience also,” he said.

His plan of action includes fully manning the department which he believes will reduce the crime rate.

“We need to get those numbers up, and once we get those numbers up we’ll have that manpower back on the street. the lack of manpower right now is just open in vacant positions,” he said.

Most importantly, Stovall wants to build trust with the community, so people know if they ever need help, the sheriff’s department is there.

“If I’m fortunate enough to get the sheriff’s position in November, I think that’s my job to get out into the communities and make sure that everyone knows that law enforcement is there for you.”

Stovall has been with the department since 2014, most recently serving as deputy chief. He credits retiring sheriff David Snyders as a role model, saying Snyders continues to mentor him since he joined the department.

