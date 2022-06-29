Advertisement

Florida pastor charged after masturbating on Starbucks patio, sheriff says

Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs.
Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs.(Osceola County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A pastor in Florida is facing charges after police say he was caught masturbating on the patio of a Starbucks.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened May 9, but Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was just arrested and charged on Monday.

Upon investigation, detectives found that Muniz-Colon previously had similar charges from incidents that happened in the same area.

Muniz-Colon was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

He was charged with exposure of sexual organs.

The sheriff’s office said he is a pastor in Kissimmee and teaches online ministry classes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois primary elections 2022
Illinois Primary Election results
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash
Motorcycle driver dies following rollover accident in Freeport
A fatal crash lands one truck driver behind bars.
Aggravated distracted driving death results in Rockford arrest
Overnight crash in Stephenson County kills driver, injures passenger

Latest News

Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term for R. Kelly, who was found guilty of...
R. Kelly accusers speak out at his sex abuse sentencing
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Powell: ‘No guarantee’ Fed can tame inflation, spare jobs
Dale Simpson will assume the role of Acting Fire Marshal until a permanent replacement for...
Illinois State Fire Marshal announces retirement
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Man gored by bison at Yellowstone