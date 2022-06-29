Family of missing Rockford woman: ‘She was found early Thursday morning’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An update on a missing Rockford woman has been confirmed by members of her family Thursday.

“She was found early Thursday morning,” a family member told 23 News. “We are waiting on the police report, and are continuing the search for anyone who may have seen her with anyone on Monday of this week.”

Rockford police confirmed the investigation into Sharry’s case is ongoing in partnership with Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies.

While the search for a 68-year-old Sharry Crenshaw is over, but there is still more to be revealed about her disappearance after her vehicle was found abandoned Tuesday night.

Sharry was last seen driving her vehicle on Monday evening in the 900 block of Montague Rd., reportedly in the area of her residence. It has been speculated but not confirmed that she was last seen giving a ride to an individual unknown to her family.

Sharry’s vehicle, a gold Plymouth minivan, was found abandoned in the 1400 block of Michigan Ave. just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police tweeted about the missing woman around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with a news release and photo of Sharry:

RELEASE: Public Assistance Needed to Locate Missing Rockford Woman pic.twitter.com/6FFQgzqGFK — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 29, 2022

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sharry Crenshaw, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

