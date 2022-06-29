Advertisement

Family of missing Rockford woman: ‘She was found early Thursday morning’

Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was last seen driving her vehicle Monday evening. Her vehicle was later...
Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was last seen driving her vehicle Monday evening. Her vehicle was later found abandoned.(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An update on a missing Rockford woman has been confirmed by members of her family Thursday.

“She was found early Thursday morning,” a family member told 23 News. “We are waiting on the police report, and are continuing the search for anyone who may have seen her with anyone on Monday of this week.”

Rockford police confirmed the investigation into Sharry’s case is ongoing in partnership with Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies.

While the search for a 68-year-old Sharry Crenshaw is over, but there is still more to be revealed about her disappearance after her vehicle was found abandoned Tuesday night.

Sharry was last seen driving her vehicle on Monday evening in the 900 block of Montague Rd., reportedly in the area of her residence. It has been speculated but not confirmed that she was last seen giving a ride to an individual unknown to her family.

Sharry’s vehicle, a gold Plymouth minivan, was found abandoned in the 1400 block of Michigan Ave. just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police tweeted about the missing woman around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with a news release and photo of Sharry:

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sharry Crenshaw, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman dies after explosion in Lena, man in critical condition
Illinois primary elections 2022
Illinois Primary Election results
Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.
Man steals jewelry off car crash victim’s body right after fatal accident in St. Louis, police say
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash

Latest News

The holiday weekend hosts an array of events for families and community members.
What’s happening near me: Fourth of July events
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA’s regulation of carbon dioxide emissions from power plants
Magic was in the air with kids wearing capes, making candles, and riding on their broom sticks.
Youth discover the Wizarding World of 4-H
3 kayakers got lost as night fell on Killburn Creek. Luckily, responders found them quickly and...
Lost kayakers rescued from Killbuck Creek
Illinois congressional redistrict map
Election organizers share concerns, confusion about voter turn out after redistricting