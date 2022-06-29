Advertisement

Esther Joy King earns GOP win for 17th Congressional District

This leaves King to earn a spot on the November ballot.
King wins the spot for 17th District Representative Republican Race
King wins the spot for 17th District Representative Republican Race
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a win for Republican Esther Joy King, as she lead the race by a strong majority, with more than 30,000 votes compared to her constituent, Republican Charles Hemlick with near 14,000 for Illinois 17th District Representative.

This leaves King to earn a spot on the November ballot.

“I’m really looking to go to Washington DC to help bring American energy independence that’s critical to help bring inflation down and get our economy back on track,” said King.

King adds she hopes to serve the people in her town of East Moline, and grow opportunities for the people of central and Western Illinois.

