Illinois Republicans pick Bailey to face Gov. Pritzker

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Republicans have chosen conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for governor this fall.

Bailey defeated five other Republicans on Tuesday to win the nomination.

Pritzker, who easily defeated a largely unknown candidate, is seeking his second term.

Bailey is a farmer from Xenia. He is a staunch abortion opponent who raised his statewide profile by opposing restrictions Pritzker put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bailey on Saturday. That support may hurt Bailey in a general election for a state where voters rejected Trump by double digits in 2016 and 2020.

