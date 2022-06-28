Wight Tumble Academy brings home multiple USTA National titles

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Earlier this month at the United States Tumbling & Trampoline Association Nationals in Florida, the Wight Tumble Academy brought home three first-place finishes.

Harlem Middle School student Audrey Fisher earned both individual titles in the 12-year-old girls tumbling and trampoline competitions.

“I was really shocked,” Fisher said, “But I was really proud of myself and proud of all of my friends as well but I never really thought that I didn’t thing I was going to get first in anything.”

The group also earned the trampoline sub-advanced girls team title. Coach Terry Wight said having a smaller roster of competitors allows his team more opportunities to improve.

“We have a relatively small team,” Wight said, “We’re not one of the super large teams so when our kids have an opportunity to get on the equipment have a lot more reps and if you want to be good, you got to have a lot of reps.”

