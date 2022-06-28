Thomson inmate indicted in Rockford for murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill., was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on multiple relating to the death of a fellow inmate.

Houston A. Clyde, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and possession of a weapon, according to an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Rockford.

According to the indictment, on November 27, 2020, Clyde stabbed the victim numerous times with a weapon. The victim then died from his injuries. Clyde and the victim were said to be cellmates at the time.

Clyde’s arraignment has not yet been scheduled. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

