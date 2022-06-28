Advertisement

Thomson inmate indicted in Rockford for murder

Prison cell
Prison cell(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill., was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on multiple relating to the death of a fellow inmate.

Houston A. Clyde, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and possession of a weapon, according to an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Rockford.

According to the indictment, on November 27, 2020, Clyde stabbed the victim numerous times with a weapon. The victim then died from his injuries. Clyde and the victim were said to be cellmates at the time.

Clyde’s arraignment has not yet been scheduled. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash
Overnight crash in Stephenson County kills driver, injures passenger
69-year-old Rockford woman identified in fatal crash
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Motorcycle driver dies following rollover accident in Freeport

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Smart saving during inflation
Motorcycle driver dies following rollover accident in Freeport
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
PTSD Awareness Month
Raising awareness of PTSD in the stateline