Republicans fight for party identity, according to political analyst

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Primary Election brings a heated race for governor, as five Republican politicians fight for the seat.

Experts say this is the most expensive Primary Election in history, with many calling it a battle between billionaires.

What is happening in Illinois, reflects what is happening across the country, according to Rockford University Political Analyst Bob Evans.

“All Republican party organizations in almost every state are fighting it out over the identity of the Republican Party moving forward,” Evans says.

In Illinois, that is Darren Bailey versus Richard Irvin.

“Bailey represents the Trumpist more socially conservative wing of the party. His support is focused downstate, as they call it,” says Evans. “Irvin represents, on the other hand, the upstate traditional republicans.”

Evans says traditional Republicans are more concerned about social issues like crime, the economy, and pensions.

Evans says both candidates have received millions of dollars from supporters who are trying to influence the identity of the party.

On the flip side, the Democratic Governors Association and the Pritzker campaign have spent millions of dollars trying to discredit Irvin. Evans says this is because the Pritzker campaign believes he is the more formidable candidate.

“So, you’ve got the Democrats trying to influence the race from the outside, and Republicans fighting it out on the inside,” says Evans.

Evans believes the party is truly divided. He adds, some Bailey supporters would rather him win the Primary Election than the General Election.

“They want control of the party, and then they can go forward.”

