ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs today in the middle 80′s with a few clouds to push in this afternoon. Slight chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder tonight. More sunshine tomorrow with highs in the upper 80′s. Low 90′s on Thursday with sunny skies. Still looking good for the 4th of July weekend.

