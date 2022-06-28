Advertisement

NAMI holds space for faith leaders with pandemic panel

Community members raise mental health awareness.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Leaders in the faith community often take the burden of service for those suffering or in need. But who do leaders turn to when they are in need?

The National Alliance on Mental Illiness in Northern Illinois is offering a free mental health presentation for those in the faith community to help process something that has weighed heavy on the world for almost two years.

The presentation is called “The Effects of the Pandemic on Our Body, Mind and Behavior and How We Can Heal” and it takes place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.at

The event is generously hosted by St. Patrick’s Church, 2505 School St. in Rockford.

Mary Gubbe Lee, MS, LCPC, NAMI member and mental health advocate, will discuss the impact of the pandemic and how it has affected our mental and physical health.

The presentation is free and open to the public. No reservation is required.

