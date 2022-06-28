Advertisement

Motorcycle driver dies following rollover accident in Freeport

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m. Monday in the area of Stephenson Street Road and Van Brocklin Road.

Deputies were called for a report of a motorcycle rollover accident. Once on the scene, deputies saw a motorcycle overturned half of a mile west of Van Brocklin Road. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital where the person was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notification. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

