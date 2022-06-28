Beloit man arrested in Janesville for child solicitation

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 60-year-old man is behind bars at the Rock County jail after being arrested by Janesville police.

Russel Partlow, of Beloit faces two counts each of child enticement and soliciting child prostitution.

Police say they received a complaint around 4 p.m. Monday at Palmer Park, 2201 E. Racine St. in Janesville. The report cited a suspicious male parked in his truck, soliciting a juvenile female for sex. During the investigation, Partlow was identified as a suspect in another incident that happened over the weekend.

Law enforcement says the investigation into both incidents is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.