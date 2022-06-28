Advertisement

Beloit man arrested in Janesville for child solicitation

Partlow, 60, faces two counts each of child enticement and soliciting a child for prostitution.
Partlow, 60, faces two counts each of child enticement and soliciting a child for prostitution.(Janesville Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 60-year-old man is behind bars at the Rock County jail after being arrested by Janesville police.

Russel Partlow, of Beloit faces two counts each of child enticement and soliciting child prostitution.

Police say they received a complaint around 4 p.m. Monday at Palmer Park, 2201 E. Racine St. in Janesville. The report cited a suspicious male parked in his truck, soliciting a juvenile female for sex. During the investigation, Partlow was identified as a suspect in another incident that happened over the weekend.

Law enforcement says the investigation into both incidents is ongoing.

