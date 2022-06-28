Aggravated distracted driving death results in Rockford arrest

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A truck driver from Rockford was arrested Tuesday for a driving incident that killed a motorist.

Frank Hightower III, 53, of Rockford faces a charge for aggravated use of an electronic communication device causing a death, which is a class four felony.

Hightower, 53, is being held at the Ogle County jail on a $100,000 bond. (Illinois State Police District 15)

Illinois State Troopers responded to a fatal traffic crash involving a Kenworth semitruck and a black Nissan. The crash happened on I-88 near mile marker 81 in Rochelle, Ill.

Troopers say during the investigation, they found Hightower had been using an electronic communication device while driving the semitruck, which smashed into the rear of the black Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

