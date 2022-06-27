Advertisement

Warrant issued for Freeport man connected with murder of 23-year-old

Anyone with tips on the whereabouts of Mayfield can contact Freeport police at 815-235-8222.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police issued a warrant Monday for a man suspected of killing 23-year-old Daquaveon Jackson last week.

Jamar Mayfield, 35, of Freeport, is wanted on two counts each of first-degree murder, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Jackson was shot on June 19 near North Greenfield Drive and West Stephenson Street. He later died at the hospital. Police say the shooting was a result of an argument between Mayfield and Jackson, and that the two men knew each other.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jamar Mayfield or with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online at www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com or on the P-3 mobile app. Tipsters always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

