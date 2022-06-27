Warming to begin Tuesday, though humidity holds off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One day after being treated to a spectacular Sunday, the Stateline enjoyed a magnificent Monday.

Underneath sun-splashed skies Monday, temperatures reached the upper 70s to near 80°, nearly identical to readings Sunday. Once again, humidity remained a non-factor Monday, and likely won’t be part of the conversation for at least a few more days.

With that said, warmer times are ahead, just not right away. With high pressure firmly in control Monday evening and overnight, temperatures will again be quick to fall, likely dropping into the middle and upper 50s shortly before sunrise Tuesday.

We'll dip into the 50s again Monday night into early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will dominate again from start to finish Tuesday, though a scattering of fair weather clouds is possible during the afternoon hours. The main difference will be the direction from which our winds will blow. A southwesterly wind will send temperatures back to the 80s, and likely well into the 80s. However, humidity will remain noticeably absent for a third straight day.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap Tuesday, though a few clouds may dot the landscape in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll head into the lower and middle 80s on Tuesday, though humidity will remain tolerable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once we reach the dinner hour, attention will then turn to a cluster of showers and t-storms that will likely develop well to our north and west in Wisconsin.

We'll pay close attention to a cluster of t-storms developing well to our north early Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

How these storms behave in the hours that follow is the subject of some debate among our computer models, though there’s been a bit more clarity shown in recent runs. The expectation is that the combination of the loss of sunlight and the rather dry air still likely to be in place will cause there to be a rather significant weakening of these storms as the evening progresses. In fact, some of the most recent model runs suggest that storms may fall apart entirely before reaching our area.

Showers and storms are expected to weaken considerably, if not fall apart by the time they'd reach us here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Should these storms be successful in reaching our area, there’s unanimity among all computer forecast models in that there’s little, if any concern for severe weather to occur. Severe weather concerns will be exclusively confined to areas well north of us, where a Level 1, Marginal Risk is in place.

Storms will mainly occur to our north Tuesday, with the severe risk remaining over Wisconsin. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s to be back in full force again Wednesday, and a stronger southwesterly wind is to blow, likely propelling temperatures up a few more notches. At the end of the day, temperatures are ticketed for the middle and upper 80s, though humidity is again expected to be very much in control.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds send temperatures closer to 90° Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will flirt with 90° by Wednesday, though humidity will remain comfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heat and humidity will become more of a story on Thursday, as temperatures appear ticketed to return to the 90s, and heat index values may reach the middle and upper 90s.

A cold front may bring a few showers and storms late Thursday night into early Friday, which appears to be our best chance for rain at any point this week and extending into the weekend. With that said, rain’s hardly a guarantee with that particular system, and even in the event we do pick up rain during that timeframe, it won’t be much. Five-day rainfall estimates generated by a series of computer forecast models suggest that less than an inch of rain’s to come through week’s end.

Rainfall amounts, should any rain occur, will be on the light side this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Late Thursday night into Friday offer our one and only rainfall chances of note. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The end result is that precipitation deficits, which have grown to more than 2.50″ and 4.50″ for the month and year, respectively, are nearly certain to grow, and quite likely significantly, in the week ahead, lending more credence to drought concerns increasing over most, if not all of the area.

With another dry day in the books Monday, our rainfall deficits for the month and for the year have expanded again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

