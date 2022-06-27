Want a beachfront getaway? Check out this hotel in Illinois.

ZION, Ill. (WIFR) - After almost two years, one popular beachfront property is opening its doors for the summer.

Reservations are now being accepted at The Illinois Beach Hotel located at Illinois Beach State Park in Lake County. The hotel will have a soft opening this Friday, July 1 and will begin taking reservations for limited hotel rooms on Monday, June 27. For reservations, click here.

92 hotel rooms are ready and waiting for guests while the property undergoes an interior renovation. Guests will see new lobby features and guestroom furnishings thanks to a change in management. Rooms promise a beachy feel, comfortable Serta mattresses and amenity upgrades like new LCD TVs, coffee makers and hairdryers.

The beachfront property also boasts its own eatery. Nolan’s Restaurant will be open to the public offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner for hotel guests. Dinner reservations for July 1 and beyond can be made starting June 27 by calling 224-259-2600. For the first few weeks, Nolan’s will serve from a limited menu and reservations will be required. A reservationist will be available from 9 through 6 p.m. daily.

King and queen/queen guestrooms are available, as well as two-room suites that have a living room with microwaves, refrigerators and a game table.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to reopen the Illinois Beach Hotel and its new restaurant, Nolan’s,” said general manager Jason Smith. “Our desire is to support and enhance the community by bringing back events such as Sunday and holiday brunches, as well as offering a few new and interesting dining and entertainment concepts. We want folks to know our hospitality extends beyond just our out-of-town guests, and that we are grateful to be able to serve the local community as a whole.”

Peruse the The Illinois Beach Hotel for yourself on their Facebook page!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.