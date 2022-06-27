Roy Gayle celebrates 60 years of baseball and softball in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Six decades of diamond dandies on display from kids of all ages; and Roy Gayle pony baseball and softball is still going strong.

If you’ve had a relative or close friend play baseball or softball at any point over the last 60 years, you’ve probably made your way to one of the eight diamonds near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Meridian Road in Southwestern Winnebago County. Sunday at the park featured the annual all star games; plus all current or prior coaches, participants, and spectators were invited to come back to what has been a field of dreams for four generations of ball players.

“We average somewhere between 500 and 900 kids a year that come through, so just do the math on that,” said Roy Gayle Treasurer Aaron Potter. “You know there’s probably like 30,000 kids that we’ve touched over the years on the low side and up to 50,000 on the high side. So this program has touched so many kids and we’re proud of it.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.