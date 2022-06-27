Heritage Days makes comeback after pandemic

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Belvidere residents welcome the return Heritage Days.

The purpose of Heritage Days is to celebrate community and the rich history of Belvidere, and have a good time while doing so. Belvidere pride is on full display, at the annual Heritage Days.

Sunday-funday begins with classic cars to “wheel” in the townies, colorful crafts that included tye-dying for the kids, and a parade filled with fire trucks blaring their sirens, horses trotting on by, and dancers showing off their spirit. All while kids chased after tossed candy and grinned from ear-to-ear.

“I can remember attending my first fair when I was four-years-old,” said Lyle Lee, Boon County Fair president.

Lee, has been going to Heritage Days for more than 30 years. He says, the fair means everything to him and this celebration, a few months earlier, is another summer staple that shows the true spirit of Belvidere and it’s people.

“I grew up with that, and that was our vacation when I was a kid. Going to the county fair, and it just hung with me and I’ve always been involved with it, and I just love it,” said Lee.

Even parents say this three-day festival provides a fun weekend for not only the kids, but for everyone in the family. That’s why they come back every year.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the kids to get out and have fun. Not a lot of towns do this and we do this a lot I think, so that’s really awesome. And they have some crazy rides this year, they have some really big rides,” said Araya Jenkins, who enjoyed the fair with her young daughter.

Much of Heritage Days takes place in the parking lot of the Boone County Historical Museum, which stays open all weekend. Giving Belvidere families not only a fun time, but also a history lesson about their community.

