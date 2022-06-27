Advertisement

Gilson gets 20 years for viewing child sexual abuse material

Bryan R. Gilson, 37, of Rockford was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Bryan R. Gilson, 37, of Rockford was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of child pornography.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bryan Gilson, 37, of Rockford was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of child pornography.

He was arrested in February 2022 and originally faced 10 counts of child pornography.

In January of 2020, Illinois State Police received a report of an individual downloading, uploading, and sharing suspected child sexual abuse materials over the internet. Investigators learned that the subscriber of the account being used was Gilson. Officers met with the defendant and his cellphone was searched. He then admitted to viewing child sexual abuse material and sharing it in chatrooms.

During a search of Gilson’s phone, investigators located hundreds of photographs and videos of children, including children under the age of 13, engaged in sexual acts and conduct. He was indicted later that year.

Child Pornography is a Class X Felony punishable by 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The 20 year sentence for this count is to be served at 50% and followed by a mandatory supervised release term of 3 years to natural life.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash in Stephenson County kills driver, injures passenger
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
69-year-old Rockford woman identified in fatal crash
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor

Latest News

From left, Jennifer Crumbley, attorney Shannon Smith, attorney Mariell Lehman, and James...
Oxford shooting suspect could be witness in parents’ trial
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score