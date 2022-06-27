FVV Fest comes to a close after four days of bowling, buckets and basketball

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a four-day weekend of bowling, contests, and a basketball camp, the 2022 FVV Fest is officially in the books.

Campers and coaches alike said they were blown away by the weekend.

“It’s incredible man it’s so fun and some of the people you meet kind of stick with you for life,” camper Peyton Lawrence said.

“It was really cool to see, a lot of the times the way the kids were at certain parts I was like, I remember myself in those exact shoes like a few years ago and I’m like ‘alright, I understand why they’re doing that and why everyone’s so excited about this’ and it was just really cool to be on the other end of it for once,” Coach Brett Myre said.

