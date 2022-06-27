Advertisement

FVV Fest comes to a close after four days of bowling, buckets and basketball

This was the first FVV Fest since 2019
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams.
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a four-day weekend of bowling, contests, and a basketball camp, the 2022 FVV Fest is officially in the books.

Campers and coaches alike said they were blown away by the weekend.

“It’s incredible man it’s so fun and some of the people you meet kind of stick with you for life,” camper Peyton Lawrence said.

“It was really cool to see, a lot of the times the way the kids were at certain parts I was like, I remember myself in those exact shoes like a few years ago and I’m like ‘alright, I understand why they’re doing that and why everyone’s so excited about this’ and it was just really cool to be on the other end of it for once,” Coach Brett Myre said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash in Stephenson County kills driver, injures passenger
Walton turned himself in Thursday along with the juvenile and her infant son, unharmed.
One charged with child abduction after 16-year-old and infant went missing
Woman dies after head-on crash in Rockford
Brian Buscemi moved his family back to Rockford after his wife, originally from Houston...
The Comeback Kids: Brian Buscemi
Gowin was caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.
Rockford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Fred VanVleet shows a young basketball player how to dribble at his basketball summer camp...
VanVleet hosts youth basketball summer camp
Fred VanVleet poses with the three-point champion and runner-up Friday night at the FVV...
FVV Fest continues with three-point and skills competition
Rockford will be represented this Saturday in the NFL FLAG Football Green Bay regional.
Rockford NFL FLAG Football to participate in Green Bay Regional
Rock Valley's Camron Blank will take part in the JUCO Top 40 All-Star Weekend in Atlanta July...
Rock Valley’s Blank set for JUCO Showcase in Atlanta