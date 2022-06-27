Free A/C to remain in place to open the workweek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as cloudy, damp, and dreary as Saturday was in the Stateline, Sunday could not have possibly been more of an opposite.

Sunshine prevailed from start to finish on Sunday, though temperatures didn’t surge nearly to the extent they had done so in days past. For the second straight day, temperatures failed to get out of the 70s, a far cry from the lengthy string of 90s we had seen last week.

High pressure is firmly in control of our weather Sunday evening, and will remain so overnight and for at least the next two days. The combination of clear skies, comfortably dry air, and lighter winds is allowing temperatures to cool quickly, and come Monday morning, temperatures may very well dip into the lower 50s, perhaps providing a need to grab a light jacket before heading out the door Monday morning.

Temperatures Monday morning may be a bit on the chilly side in many spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is again to dominate Monday, though northwesterly winds are to remain in control, restricting temperatures to the 70s for a third straight day. Essentially, when all is said and done, Monday is to be a near carbon copy of Sunday. The only difference is to be that winds are to be less of a factor than they were Sunday.

Sunshine will prevail again Monday, with northwesterly winds providing very comfortable air. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll remain in the 70s Monday for a third straight day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies will allow temperature to cool expeditiously once again Monday night, with lows likely to drop into the middle and upper 50s by early Tuesday morning.

We'll again head into the 50s Monday night into Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As high pressure slides a bit to the east Tuesday, winds will shift to more of a southwesterly direction, allowing temperatures to warm a touch. The good news, though, is that while temperatures are to return to the 80s, humidity levels will remain extremely comfortable. The only other change of note will be the addition of a bit of mixed cloud cover in the afternoon, and perhaps a very isolated sprinkle or light shower in the evening hours.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer, but still very comfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few more clouds may stream in Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday evening's to feature a very small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s to be a shift to a considerably warmer and eventually more humid pattern from midweek on. Temperatures by Wednesday will flirt with 90°, and should have little, if any problem shooting well into the 90s by Thursday. Humidity, while not likely oppressive, will become more and more noticeable by the day.

By Wednesday, we'll again be flirting with 90°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

90s are almost certain to be back by Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain chances are to remain few and far between through Thursday. It’ll allow plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy any outdoor plans. There appears to be a better chance for rain Thursday night into Friday, though that represents the only rain chance of any consequence in the upcoming workweek.

Weather won't be keeping us inside at all for at least the next three days. Come Thursday, heat may be a bit of an issue, but won't be overly oppressive. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Little, if any rain is to come over the course of the upcoming workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While few will argue with a pleasant week ahead, the noticeable drawback is that our drought situation may worsen considerably. Despite picking up nearly an inch of rain Saturday, our deficit for June remains at nearly 2.50″, and for 2022 to date, we’re closer to 4.50″ in the hole. Both deficits are likely, if not certain, to stretch considerably in the week ahead, perhaps further exacerbating our rapidly developing drought situation.

Even including Saturday morning's healthy rains, we're still sporting a substantial rainfall deficit, both for the month and for 2022 as a whole. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

