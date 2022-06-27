Free A/C to remain in place to open the workweek
Heat far from finished, likely due in later in the week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as cloudy, damp, and dreary as Saturday was in the Stateline, Sunday could not have possibly been more of an opposite.
Sunshine prevailed from start to finish on Sunday, though temperatures didn’t surge nearly to the extent they had done so in days past. For the second straight day, temperatures failed to get out of the 70s, a far cry from the lengthy string of 90s we had seen last week.
High pressure is firmly in control of our weather Sunday evening, and will remain so overnight and for at least the next two days. The combination of clear skies, comfortably dry air, and lighter winds is allowing temperatures to cool quickly, and come Monday morning, temperatures may very well dip into the lower 50s, perhaps providing a need to grab a light jacket before heading out the door Monday morning.
Sunshine is again to dominate Monday, though northwesterly winds are to remain in control, restricting temperatures to the 70s for a third straight day. Essentially, when all is said and done, Monday is to be a near carbon copy of Sunday. The only difference is to be that winds are to be less of a factor than they were Sunday.
Clear skies will allow temperature to cool expeditiously once again Monday night, with lows likely to drop into the middle and upper 50s by early Tuesday morning.
As high pressure slides a bit to the east Tuesday, winds will shift to more of a southwesterly direction, allowing temperatures to warm a touch. The good news, though, is that while temperatures are to return to the 80s, humidity levels will remain extremely comfortable. The only other change of note will be the addition of a bit of mixed cloud cover in the afternoon, and perhaps a very isolated sprinkle or light shower in the evening hours.
There’s to be a shift to a considerably warmer and eventually more humid pattern from midweek on. Temperatures by Wednesday will flirt with 90°, and should have little, if any problem shooting well into the 90s by Thursday. Humidity, while not likely oppressive, will become more and more noticeable by the day.
Rain chances are to remain few and far between through Thursday. It’ll allow plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy any outdoor plans. There appears to be a better chance for rain Thursday night into Friday, though that represents the only rain chance of any consequence in the upcoming workweek.
While few will argue with a pleasant week ahead, the noticeable drawback is that our drought situation may worsen considerably. Despite picking up nearly an inch of rain Saturday, our deficit for June remains at nearly 2.50″, and for 2022 to date, we’re closer to 4.50″ in the hole. Both deficits are likely, if not certain, to stretch considerably in the week ahead, perhaps further exacerbating our rapidly developing drought situation.
