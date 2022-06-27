Expect traffic delays at IL-251 and Harlem Road

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Paving operations start Tuesday, June 28, at the intersection of Harlem Road and IL 251. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes such as IL 173 or Windsor Road to avoid delays.

Construction crews say that work on the project will block traffic in all directions at various times throughout the day. Most notably, the left turn lane from on IL 251 south to east on Harlem Road will also be closed for 3-4 hours during paving.

Anyone traveling through the intersection \should use extreme caution and expect long delays. Area businesses will remain open and accessible through the IL 251 service drives.

For updates on the project, visit https://machesneypark.org/construction-alerts-updates

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.