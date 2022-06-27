Advertisement

Expect traffic delays at IL-251 and Harlem Road

Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.
Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.(WIFR | WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Paving operations start Tuesday, June 28, at the intersection of Harlem Road and IL 251. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes such as IL 173 or Windsor Road to avoid delays.

Construction crews say that work on the project will block traffic in all directions at various times throughout the day. Most notably, the left turn lane from on IL 251 south to east on Harlem Road will also be closed for 3-4 hours during paving.

Anyone traveling through the intersection \should use extreme caution and expect long delays. Area businesses will remain open and accessible through the IL 251 service drives.

For updates on the project, visit https://machesneypark.org/construction-alerts-updates

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash in Stephenson County kills driver, injures passenger
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
69-year-old Rockford woman identified in fatal crash
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor

Latest News

From left, Jennifer Crumbley, attorney Shannon Smith, attorney Mariell Lehman, and James...
Oxford shooting suspect could be witness in parents’ trial
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Illinois State Beach Park located on Lake Michigan in Zion, Ill.
Want a beachfront getaway? Check out this hotel in Illinois.