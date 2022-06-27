Advertisement

Despite higher prices, 2.6M Illinoisans will travel for Independence Day

Road trips are king this holiday weekend.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AURORA, Ill. (WIFR) - Road trips are king this year as analysts from AAA anticipate the second busiest Independence Day holiday in 20 years.

Data forecasts at least 2.6 million Illinoisans will travel 50 miles or more from Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4.

“The volume of travelers expected over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”

Air, hotels, gas prices and car rentals are all up 14-64% from last year, but that’s not stopping those with extended weekend plans. Those who are flying have choses top domestic destinations like Orlando, Fla., Seattle, Wash.; and New York, N.Y. and international destinations of Vancouver, BC, Canada; Paris, France; and London, England.

Most travelers aren’t opting for flights, though. Recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancelations and delays are likely the catalyst.

“Even with gas hitting record prices, travelers are still eager to hit the road this summer. We expect nationwide travel times to increase about 50% compared to normal. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays,” says Bob Pishue, Transportation Analyst, INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon.”

Best times to avoid road congestion over the weekend are as follows: Thursday are before 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m.; Friday before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.; Saturday before noon and after 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday congestion levels are expected to be low all day.

