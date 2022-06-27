Advertisement

DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash

All three are lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
All three are lodged in the Winnebago County jail.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major sting at five separate addresses in Rockford sent three men to the Winnebago County jail on Wednesday.

Trayvontae Grant, 28; Darone McNamer, 41 and Mandy McNamer, 45 face possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis, and calculated criminal drug conspiracy charges.

On Wednesday, June 22, Rockford Police Narcotics Unit, along with members of the DEA Chicago Division Rockford Resident Office, the State Line Area Narcotics Team and the Rockford Police Gang Unit, executed five search warrants at residences in the 4200 block of Harrison Avenue, 4200 block of Beach St., 1500 block of West St., 3700 block of Mackinaw Trl., and the 2200 block of S. Central Ave.

During the searches, a total one kilogram of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, 2,498 grams of cannabis, over $380,000 and three vehicles were recovered by law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash in Stephenson County kills driver, injures passenger
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor
Rockford City Market hosts an outdoor vintage market on Saturday featuring a dozen locally...
Rockford outdoor vintage market showcases unique antiques
69-year-old Rockford woman identified in fatal crash

Latest News

From left, Jennifer Crumbley, attorney Shannon Smith, attorney Mariell Lehman, and James...
Oxford shooting suspect could be witness in parents’ trial
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Illinois State Beach Park located on Lake Michigan in Zion, Ill.
Want a beachfront getaway? Check out this hotel in Illinois.