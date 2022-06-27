DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major sting at five separate addresses in Rockford sent three men to the Winnebago County jail on Wednesday.

Trayvontae Grant, 28; Darone McNamer, 41 and Mandy McNamer, 45 face possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis, and calculated criminal drug conspiracy charges.

On Wednesday, June 22, Rockford Police Narcotics Unit, along with members of the DEA Chicago Division Rockford Resident Office, the State Line Area Narcotics Team and the Rockford Police Gang Unit, executed five search warrants at residences in the 4200 block of Harrison Avenue, 4200 block of Beach St., 1500 block of West St., 3700 block of Mackinaw Trl., and the 2200 block of S. Central Ave.

During the searches, a total one kilogram of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, 2,498 grams of cannabis, over $380,000 and three vehicles were recovered by law enforcement.

