Advertisement

Blackhawks hire Montreal Assistant Luke Richardson as head coach

Richardson becomes the 40th head coach in Blackhawks history
FILE- Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Luke Richardson, left, talks with captain Shea...
FILE- Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Luke Richardson, left, talks with captain Shea Weber during NHL hockey practice in Brossard, Quebec, on June 27, 2021.(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Luke Richardson is the new coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, stepping into a tricky rebuilding process for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises. General manager Kyle Davidson announced the move.

Richardson replaces Derek King, who finished the season as the interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired in early November. The 53-year-old Richardson was drafted by Toronto and played for six teams during 21 years in the NHL, finishing with 35 goals and 166 assists in 1,417 games. Richardson’s first NHL game was at Chicago Stadium on Oct. 8, 1987, a 7-5 Maple Leafs victory.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash in Stephenson County kills driver, injures passenger
Three individuals face possession with intent to deliver charges as well as calculated criminal...
DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
69-year-old Rockford woman identified in fatal crash
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor

Latest News

FVV Fest comes to a close after four days of bowling, buckets and basketball
FVV Fest comes to a close after four days of bowling, buckets and basketball
Fred VanVleet shows a young basketball player how to dribble at his basketball summer camp...
VanVleet hosts youth basketball summer camp
Fred VanVleet poses with the three-point champion and runner-up Friday night at the FVV...
FVV Fest continues with three-point and skills competition
Rockford will be represented this Saturday in the NFL FLAG Football Green Bay regional.
Rockford NFL FLAG Football to participate in Green Bay Regional