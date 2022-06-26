VanVleet hosts youth basketball summer camp

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Youth in the Stateline get to learn a few tricks of the trade from NBA All-Star Fred VanVleet.

FVV Fest wraps up this weekend with the annual two-day summer camp. Boys and girls ages kindergarten through 12th grade get to learn from VanVleet and camp instructors. Roughly 170 kids are put through dribbling, shooting, and passing drills. One of those instructors is Fred’s brother J.D. Danforth. J.D. knows a thing or two about training young athletes. He hosts his own basketball training camps in Winnebago. He says he knows what it means to be a mentor.

“I’ve seen it first hand what attention to detail and just bringing a kid under your wing can do for kids and their future,” said Danforth. “Being in the realm of skill development and coaching and whatnot, it brings me a great joy because I get to see these kids get better, grow up and get their dreams achieved. So, it’s always good for me. I enjoy it a lot.”

The camp continues Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday at Auburn High School.

