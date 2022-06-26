Advertisement

United Way of Rockford hosts job fair with multiple local companies

United Way of Rockford hosts a hiring event on Saturday afternoon to give the community resources for companies hiring in the community.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you need a job in manufacturing or the service industry, then the United Way of Rock River Valley may be a good place to start as it hosted a job fair Saturday.

The hiring event took place at Northwest Community Center in Rockford where multiple companies attended hoping to find some new employees.

According to United Way, some wages will start at $17 per hour and will only go up from there.

Organizers say there was something for everyone whether you’re just looking for a summer job or a full time gig.

“Give us a call at United Way we can definitely get you connected, our plans to have another hiring event on the east side as well so again we don’t want you to miss out so contact us and we’ll certainly connect you and give you great information,” said Octavia Williams, United Way of Rockford director of development.

