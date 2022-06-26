Advertisement

Trump endorses Bailey in GOP primary contest for Illinois governor

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - Former President Donald Trump offered an endorsement of state Sen. Darren Bailey to win the GOP nomination to face off with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Trump made the announcement Saturday during a Save America rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

“Darren has my complete and total endorsement,” Trump told rally attendees.

Recent polls have shown Bailey pulling ahead in the crowded field for the Republican nomination.

