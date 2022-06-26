Advertisement

Shirland Freedom Festival back for another year with live music and fireworks

With great response, they’ve been able to make the festival a big deal for a small town like Shirland.
The Shirland community comes together for the annual Shirland Freedom Festival, a tradition started during the peak of COVID-19.
The Shirland community comes together for the annual Shirland Freedom Festival, a tradition started during the peak of COVID-19.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIRLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The community of Shirland decided to celebrate the 4th of July one weekend early this year with a day jam packed with family fun events.

The third annual Shirland Freedom Festival features five bands, crafts for kids, unique vendors to shop from, yummy food and of course fireworks to end the night.

Organizers say this festival started initially just as a firework show during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With great response, they’ve been able to make the festival a big deal for a small town like Shirland.

“Our town is real small. We don’t have any real parks or town squares so it’s perfect for COVID. Everyone parked alongside the country roads because that’s all we have. We don’t make a dime off of this. We are basically a not-for-profit. We put all of the money back into it and create a budget for next year. We want to keep growing this,” said Travis Hawkins, Shirland resident.

