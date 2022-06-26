Rockford outdoor vintage market showcases unique antiques

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One day a year, the Rockford City Market try’s to switch things up by hosting an outdoor vintage market featuring exclusively vintage clothing, furniture and other decorations.

The pavilion kept people nice and dry so they could stroll past pop-up tents and listen to live music. Organizers say they love that the event celebrates antiques, vintage items and a sustainable way to repurpose old items into new treasures.

The event also gave a dozen locally owned businesses a chance to mingle with the community.

“We’re just super excited, we love being able to do events like this rain or shine and it’s always a good time. We’ve got home décor, we’ve got collectibles, we’ve got some vintage comics, we’ve got furniture, lawn art, we also have some different food vendors here, which is super exciting,” said Becca Bartels, Rockford City Market director of marketing engagement.

