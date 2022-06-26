Pleasant stretch of weather ahead starts Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the rain definitely dampened things up Saturday, it was rainfall our region so desperately needed. This rain may be the only somewhat beneficial rainfall we see before July 4th and that’s not good news with a drought that may reform. But with the cold front passage, it’ll drop our temperatures back to comfortable levels and quiet our pattern down once again.

Saturday night’s storm threat will miss us to our south where a level two Slight Risk for severe weather exists along with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. For us, a few light sprinkles or showers are possible through the evening but nothing big overall. Once the cold front passes through later on tonight, our winds will shift, temperatures will drop and the brief humidity we had today will also take a step back.

Sunday calls for lots of sunshine but it will be breezy with a west-northwest wind that will gust as high as 30 mph at times. Those winds will keep our temperatures in check and slightly below normal in the upper 70s. Monday will be pretty much a copy and paste day to Sunday just with not as high of winds.

The continued sunshine will continue Tuesday and that’s when we’ll start to warm up back to near normal in the mid-80s. High temperatures near 90° return for Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine on both days in the forecast. Our next rain chances don’t exist until Thursday night and into Friday morning and at this time, it doesn’t look like anything beneficial as the cold front that brings those rain chances looks weak.

For June month-to-date, Rockford sits 2.27 inches below normal for rainfall so it doesn’t surprise me if your lawn has several dry patches because our grounds need the rain. Be on the lookout for a drought to potentially return around the Stateline rather quickly.

Looking towards July 4th weekend, the forecast is calling for slightly above normal temperatures and mainly dry conditions. Have a great rest of your weekend.

