Overnight crash in Stephenson County kills driver, injures passenger

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident near U.S. 20 west and Rink Road at 12:43 a.m. Sunday.

Once on the scene, deputies say a car was overturned on its roof in a nearby field half a mile west of Rink Road. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital.

The names are being withheld at this time pending family notification. The cause of the death is unknown at this time and is still under investigation.

