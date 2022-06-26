Methods for parents to help kids with mindfulness this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mindfulness is being aware of your surroundings. Experts with UW Health Kids say incorporating stress management techniques into your daily routine can lead to several improvements for a healthier lifestyle.

For kids, summer break means a pause from the fast-paced and tech-heavy world. That’s when experts encourage kids to focus on mindfulness. One of those ways could be going to a camp or a museum such as the Discovery Center in downtown Rockford.

“When children are in control of what they want to do, they can do their own kinds of imaginative play and that lets them go into their own world of fantasy,” says Museum Executive Director Sarah Wolf.

Wolf says it’s important for kids to be active for a period of the day and like adults, any movement can help kids relieve anxiety.

“We have a lot of learning that can happen here, but it’s learning on top of playing. That combination is pretty golden in the summertime,” says Wolf.

Dr. Mala Mathur is a pediatrician with UW health kids. She says exercises like meditation and yoga are effective methods to help with several issues, including ADHD and school performance.

“Yoga is just a wonderful way to connect the mind and body. I encourage kids and families to practice together as a way to promote that connection,” says Dr. Mathur.

Dr. Mathur says this form of therapy can help both kids and parents decrease anxiety and improve sleep patterns.

“Start to make it part of the bedtime routine as a way to wind down. Often times that leads to a better quality of sleep and longer sleep for children,” says Dr. Mathur.

Another method according to the American Academy of Pediatrics is to do breathing exercises. Experts say this can be helpful for grade schoolers or teens before taking a test or a performance.

Some local yoga studios offer classes for families to take with their kids to bond with them and improve mindfulness.

