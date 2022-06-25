Rockford Promise helps students go to college

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Promise launched a program called FORE the Promise, they will host an event Saturday at 1 P.M

Rockford Promise is an scholarship-based program organization that offers full tuition scholarships for students from Rockford Public Schools attend and to help pay for college.

Rockford Promise will provide community mentorships, strong academic advising and meaningful social connections to ensure they earn their degrees and jumpstart successful careers.

When the organization started, 79 students went to college. Now this upcoming fall, more than 300 students will be going to school at Rockford University, Rock Valley College and Northern Illinois University.

New scholars will be talking Saturday June 25th about the impact of the program.

