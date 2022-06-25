Rockford NFL FLAG Football to participate in Green Bay Regional

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford youth will get a once in a lifetime experience this weekend. The park district will send four teams to participate in the NFL FLAG Football Green Bay Regional Saturday at Lambeau Field.

The teams will get to go up there free of charge. Lamont Jones, General Manager of Youth Sports Programs, says organizers with NFL FLAG Football in Green Bay asked the Rockford Park District to participate because numbers were down. Roughly 50-60 teams will compete, with the winning squads from each bracket moving on to the national championships in Las Vegas.

“Last year, we lost in the championship to the Broncos in our local area,” said Jahmani Muhammad. “So, I think this year, we’ll be real prepared to go up to Lambeau Field and win this thing.”

“Just have a good mindset and play hard. That’s all I got to say,” explained Tye-Shaun Whittie.

Rockford will be represented by two 14-year-old teams, a 12-year-old squad, and a 10-year-old division. Not only will they get to compete at the historic NFL stadium, they’ll get to tour the facility, partake in skills competitions, and take photos with players and alumni.

“They’re going to be able to tell stories to their kids and their grandkids that hey, as a 14-year-old, I went up and saw Lambeau Field, I played on Ray Nitschke’s field,” said Jones. “The relationship that we have with the Bears, over the years, we’ve been able to take them to Soldier Field. But, hey, this is also going to be my first time in Green Bay.”

Jones also reiterated the connection the Stateline has with the Packers.

“We have a Rockfordian that’s playing up there for the last few years, Dean Lowry,” said Jones. “Like I tell a lot of the kids around here in our programs, we had the Rockford football training camp last month, and Dean used to also work that camp as a high schooler and in college. So, this is a great opportunity for our kids.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.