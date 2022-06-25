Advertisement

Rockford NFL FLAG Football to participate in Green Bay Regional

Rockford will be represented this Saturday in the NFL FLAG Football Green Bay regional.
Rockford will be represented this Saturday in the NFL FLAG Football Green Bay regional.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford youth will get a once in a lifetime experience this weekend. The park district will send four teams to participate in the NFL FLAG Football Green Bay Regional Saturday at Lambeau Field.

The teams will get to go up there free of charge. Lamont Jones, General Manager of Youth Sports Programs, says organizers with NFL FLAG Football in Green Bay asked the Rockford Park District to participate because numbers were down. Roughly 50-60 teams will compete, with the winning squads from each bracket moving on to the national championships in Las Vegas.

“Last year, we lost in the championship to the Broncos in our local area,” said Jahmani Muhammad. “So, I think this year, we’ll be real prepared to go up to Lambeau Field and win this thing.”

“Just have a good mindset and play hard. That’s all I got to say,” explained Tye-Shaun Whittie.

Rockford will be represented by two 14-year-old teams, a 12-year-old squad, and a 10-year-old division. Not only will they get to compete at the historic NFL stadium, they’ll get to tour the facility, partake in skills competitions, and take photos with players and alumni.

“They’re going to be able to tell stories to their kids and their grandkids that hey, as a 14-year-old, I went up and saw Lambeau Field, I played on Ray Nitschke’s field,” said Jones. “The relationship that we have with the Bears, over the years, we’ve been able to take them to Soldier Field. But, hey, this is also going to be my first time in Green Bay.”

Jones also reiterated the connection the Stateline has with the Packers.

“We have a Rockfordian that’s playing up there for the last few years, Dean Lowry,” said Jones. “Like I tell a lot of the kids around here in our programs, we had the Rockford football training camp last month, and Dean used to also work that camp as a high schooler and in college. So, this is a great opportunity for our kids.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after head-on crash in Rockford
A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for the new sweets truck at 3:30 p.m.
Granitas truck opens next week in Rockford
24-year-old Diandre Grant before his demise
Family of Rockford murder victim cries out for justice
At least a tow truck and a semi-truck were involved in a crash at Winnebago Corners Wednesday...
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Winnebago Corners
Gowin was caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.
Rockford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Fred VanVleet poses with the three-point champion and runner-up Friday night at the FVV...
FVV Fest continues with three-point and skills competition
Rock Valley's Camron Blank will take part in the JUCO Top 40 All-Star Weekend in Atlanta July...
Rock Valley’s Blank set for JUCO Showcase in Atlanta
FILE- Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Luke Richardson, left, talks with captain Shea...
AP source: Chicago aims for Canadiens assistant Richardson
The annual FVV Fest returns this weekend with the inaugural "Bet on Yourself Bowling" event at...
FVV Fest kicks off with inaugural bowling event