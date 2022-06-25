FVV Fest continues with three-point and skills competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a successful launch of the “Bet on Yourself Bowling” event Thursday night, it was time for the main event at Auburn High School. Some of the areas best were in Rockford to show off their skills in front of Fred VanVleet.

FVV Fest continued with the FVV Experience Friday. VanVleet’s high school alma mater played host to the all-ages interactive night. The community got to come out, play some games, shoot some hoops, and even learn to box. Of course, there was the three point contest and skills competition being held in Dolph Stanley Gymnasium. VanVleet was back in his old stomping grounds taking in the festivities. It was a fun night capped off with Kylar Hayes of Rockford being crowned the three-point king.

