Freeport businesses host first taste of summer event showcasing unique items

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport is celebrating the official start of summer with shops coming together to offer good deals and to have some mocktails along the way.

The rain Saturday morning didn’t stop Thistle and Elm along with the Langley Company to throw the first taste of summer event in downtown Freeport.

Organizers say the event is the perfect opportunity to meet others in the community and support local. One owner, Mady Haight says her store offers something unique to Freeport.

“Something for like the early 20′s, early 30′s you know like that type of group to actually shop in Freeport because most of them felt like they had to drive an hour before this store and now they can come here which is really fun, but for the most part people coming in, it’s probably a pretty solid mix of new faces and returning faces,” Haight said.

