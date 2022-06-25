Emergency communication demonstrations teach public safety during disasters

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Once a year, the Rockford Amateur Radio Association holds an emergency communication demonstration, educating the public on how to effectively communicate during disasters or other emergency events.

President of the association, Kurt Eversole says when cell phone towers and the internet go down during a disaster, ham radio is one of the only ways people can communicate.

Field day is a demonstration practiced across the U.S., last year more than 26,000 people took part. Eversole says ham radio was used by first responders during Katrina and even 9/11.

“Most people don’t really think about what happens if my cell phone fails or my internet fails, and this is where ham radio operators really come into play because again you get down to the point where that’s the only way they can communicate and get information transferred,” Eversole said.

