Advertisement

Emergency communication demonstrations teach public safety during disasters

President of the association, Kurt Eversole says when cell phone towers and the internet go down during a disaster, ham radio is one of the only ways people can communicate.
The Rockford Amateur Radio Association teaches emergency communication demonstrations to the...
The Rockford Amateur Radio Association teaches emergency communication demonstrations to the public in case of a disaster.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Once a year, the Rockford Amateur Radio Association holds an emergency communication demonstration, educating the public on how to effectively communicate during disasters or other emergency events.

President of the association, Kurt Eversole says when cell phone towers and the internet go down during a disaster, ham radio is one of the only ways people can communicate.

Field day is a demonstration practiced across the U.S., last year more than 26,000 people took part. Eversole says ham radio was used by first responders during Katrina and even 9/11.

“Most people don’t really think about what happens if my cell phone fails or my internet fails, and this is where ham radio operators really come into play because again you get down to the point where that’s the only way they can communicate and get information transferred,” Eversole said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after head-on crash in Rockford
Walton turned himself in Thursday along with the juvenile and her infant son, unharmed.
One charged with child abduction after 16-year-old and infant went missing
Gowin was caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business.
Rockford man arrested for catalytic converter theft
24-year-old Diandre Grant before his demise
Family of Rockford murder victim cries out for justice
A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for the new sweets truck at 3:30 p.m.
Granitas truck opens next week in Rockford

Latest News

Freeport businesses host first taste of summer event in downtown.
Freeport businesses host first taste of summer event showcasing unique items
Rockford sends four teams to Green Bay for NFL FLAG Football Regional
Rockford Park District sends teams to Green Bay for NFL FLAG Football regional
FVV Fest continued Friday with the FVV Experience at Auburn High School.
FVV 3-point & skills competition
The Comeback Kids: Brian Buscemi