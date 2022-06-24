Stephenson Co. board divided over reappointments of medical professionals

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a battle of the boards. Stephenson County board members are divided on whether to reappoint three medical professionals to the county health department board. Some argue it’s time for a change in leadership after braving the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the height of the pandemic, some Stephenson county residents were unhappy with how COVID-19 guidelines were enforced in the Dakota School District. That’s why half the county board voted to remove three medical professionals from their board seat.

“We had a lot of parents show up months ago and they brought to light some things that the health department was doing especially when it came to COVID enforcement and regulation. It wasn’t a consistent application of the rules, now I know the rules we’re evolving,” said Garrett Miller, Stephenson County board member.

Chairperson Bill Hadley says in his many years with the Stephenson County board, he’s never been blindsided with opposition like this. He says the three medical professionals have sat on the health department board for years, serving the community without compensation.

“These are professional people that have families and lives too so I spoke to all three of these folks and told them I appreciate their service and that I was going to reappoint them and that I didn’t see any problem coming but then the night of the vote I was blindsided and I was shocked,” Hadley said.

But, the ten county board members that voted no say they’d like to see some new faces on the health department board. They say the same solutions aren’t working on the new problems.

“It frustrated a lot of parents and it just rubberstamped putting all these folks back on the board without so much as having a conversation about it just wasn’t sending the message that I, I felt the board needed to send,” Miller said.

Ten new members joined the Stephenson County board in the past year, the highest turnover Hadley has seen in many years. He believes this could be why the vote came down the way it did.

“Since one year ago we’ve had ten board members resign so we have about ten new board members that probably don’t understand everything, if I had the chance to explain things at the board meeting, maybe the vote would have came out different,” Hadley said.

According to Illinois State regulations the county health department board must consist of at least two licensed physicians, a nurse, a dentist and a physician in the field of mental health. The three health professionals up for re-appointment include, Dr. Clarence Parks, RN Lynn Mill and FHN Licensed Clinical Social Worker Shevawn Svehla.

Hadley says he plans to bring the three reappointments before the full board in July. He believes enough board members will be present to pass the re-appointments this time around.

